Taylor Swift’s Golden Globes night: Singer unimpressed by host Jo Koy’s joke, reunites with Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift seemed unimpressed with 2024 Golden Globes host Jo Koy as he made a joke about the "Midnights" singer-songwriter during the opening of the show.

Koy took a shot at Swift by referencing the attention the NFL typically gives the pop star when she attends her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football games.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," Koy joked. "I swear, there’s just more to go to."

The camera then panned to Swift, who remained straight-faced as she took a sip of her drink. The singer, who is on a break from "The Eras Tour," was seated with Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh, along with Emma Stone and other A-list stars.

"Personally if taylor swift glared like that at me on national television I’d walk right out of that room and leave the country," one viewer wrote on X.

Swift has commented on the public's reaction to how often she appears on the big screen while cheering on Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she told Time magazine. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

"I’m just there to support Travis," Swift added. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Despite Koy's joke, which fell flat with the audience, Swift appeared to enjoy herself throughout Sunday's awards show. While "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" did not take home the award for cinematic and box office achievement, she cheered loudly as Emma Stone was awarded the Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture.

In another fun moment, Swift was photographed taking a selfie with "Barry" star Bill Hader.

Swift also reunited with longtime friend Selena Gomez. The "Single Soon" singer wore a short red gown for the occasion.

Noticeably absent from the Globes was Swift's boyfriend. Kelce did not play in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers as the team had already clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs.

It is unclear why Kelce did not appear at the awards show.