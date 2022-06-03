Taylor police investigating crash that killed Thrall man

The Taylor Police Department is investigating a crash Thursday night that killed a Thrall man.

Police received a call reporting the crash in the 12400 block of US 79 at 10:43 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed a black 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west when it lost control.

The driver, 43-year-old Joshua Wayne Lashley, was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the intersection of US 79 and County Road 101, where he was struck by a 2013 Ford pickup truck.

Lashley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say this is the first fatal crash in Taylor for 2022.