City of Taylor under Stage 2 water restrictions, per Brazos River Authority

The City of Taylor is now under Stage 2 water restrictions, as per the Brazos River Authority.

The Stage 2 Drought Warning for the East Williamson County Regional Water System (EWCRWS) at Lake Granger includes Taylor, Jonah Water SUD, and Lone Star Regional Water Authority.

Under Stage 2, consumers are required to reduce their water usage by 10% effective immediately.

When can I water my lawn?

Taylor residents will be allowed to water outdoors between the hours of 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. on the following designated days:

Sundays and Thursdays for street addresses ending in an even number (0,2,4,6, or 8)

Saturdays and Wednesdays for street addresses ending in an odd number (1,3,5,7, or 9)

However, irrigation of landscaped areas is permitted at any time if it is by a handheld hose, a faucet-filled bucket or watering can of five gallons or fewer, or a drip irrigation system.

Can I wash my vehicles?

The city says that washing vehicles is prohibited except on the designated watering days listed above.

Washing must be done with a bucket or handheld hose equipped with a shutoff nozzle for quick rinses.

What is prohibited?

The following uses are considered non-essential and are prohibited:

Wash down of any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts, or other hard-surfaced areas. Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection. Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street. Failure to repair a controllable leak(s) within a reasonable period after having been given notice

All restaurants are also prohibited from serving water to patrons except when requested.

The city says it will be strictly enforcing these restrictions. Violations will result in a fine of up to $500 per day per violation.