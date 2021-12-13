TCSO identifies woman found dead inside Manchaca home

The Travis County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman found dead inside a home in Manchaca last week.

TCSO says deputies responded to a check welfare call the morning of Dec. 9 at a home on Buffalo Ridge Drive and found 60-year-old Catherine Lyamvi Ngongoseke of California dead inside with multiple stab wounds.

A neighbor had reported that large packages were "piling up" in front of Ngongoseke's home and that she hadn't been seen in several days.

TCSO says detectives are actively working the case and that a person of interest has been identified who has reportedly left the country.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

