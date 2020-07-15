TCSO investigating suspicious death of infant as homicide

article

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of a two-month-old. An autopsy revealed that internal injuries were inconsistent with natural causes and are working the case as a homicide.

On Saturday, July 11, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Roderick Dr. after a 9-1-1 caller reported that an infant was not breathing around 12:27 p.m. TSCO says CPR was performed on the infant, however, the two-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:11 p.m.

Detectives and Crime Scene Specialists responded to the residence and began an investigation into the cause and manner of death.

TSCO says an autopsy conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that internal injuries were inconsistent with natural causes and are working the case as a homicide.

Detectives have executed a search warrant at the residence and conducted interviews with the parents of the infant. The investigation is currently ongoing and TSCO says further updates will be released as it progresses.