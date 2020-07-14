Pflugerville police asking for help identifying three involved in liquor store burglary

The Pflugerville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three involved in the burglary of a liquor store.

Pflugerville police say three people burglarized the Twin Liquors on Pecan Street on the morning of July 13. Surveillance footage shows the suspects appear to be two Black men and a Black woman.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

(Pflugerville Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspects or the burglary is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division Tip Line by calling 512-990-6731 or by emailing CID.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS