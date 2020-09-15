TCSO looking for suspect who attacked female employee at hotel

article

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an aggravated assault.

The assault happened on September 12 at 12:25 a.m. at the County Inn and Suites located at 14620 N. I-35 Service Road southbound.

Officials say an unidentified black male entered the hotel and walked around the lower floor for several minutes before entering the kitchen area and physically attacking a female employee.

The suspect and the victim struggled for more than 10 minutes. The suspect pinned the woman to the ground with his body weight and officials say he placed her in various chokes and attempted to smother her with a small white towel or cloth.

Officials say the suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot in an unidentified black, newer model, four-door passenger sedan with LED tail lights.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black Male

Slender to medium build.

Wearing black t-shirt, black shorts, black head cover, black Nike shoes and a black mask.

Anyone with information regarding the crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444.

