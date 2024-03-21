Teacher arrested after driving car into Austin elementary school: AISD

Austin ISD says a teacher drove a car into T.A. Brown Elementary School early Thursday morning.

That teacher, whose name is not being released, was arrested at the North Austin school and taken to the Travis County Jail.

AISD says the damage to the building is not structural, but they have had to board up a large portion of the front entrance where the car drove into.

School is open, and AISD says it's working on a dismissal plan for parents.

At this time, it's not clear the reasons for the teacher driving into the school.

T.A. Brown Elementary School is located at 7801 Guadalupe, along Anderson Lane.