Gotta get these gadgets on your Christmas list

Our carefully curated collection of tech gifts will dazzle every gadget geek on your list!

Air Fly Pro

amzn.to/3g6VoJd

Wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TVs, or any 3.5 audio jack to your AirPods, earbuds, or wireless headphones anywhere with no more cords in the way. Now you don't have to sacrifice audio quality/comfort in flight. Air Fly Pro has a 16-hour battery life.

NextBase 622 Dash Cam with Alexa

amzn.to/3RUgeIR

Get ultra-clear 4K recording at 30fps to capture those finer details or license plates and produce stunning results. Optional recording of 1440p HD at 60fps and 1080p HD at 120fps is also available. Your rear camera module can still record in full HD quality of 1080p at 30fps, covering your car from multiple angles and giving you greater peace of mind. Build out your system with a cabin cam too. Plus, built-in Alexa capability allows access to tens of thousands of skills like playing music, placing calls and getting directions.

Einova Charging Stone

amzn.to/3es0WO1

Mined from real natural solid rock, this charging stone is designed to complement the aesthetics of your home. It has fast 10W charging and is Qi compatible.

DJI RS 2 Gimbal Stabilizer

amzn.to/3etASC5

DJI RS 2 is an unparalleled solution for dynamic cinematography. Every design element and feature is designed to deliver industry-leading camera stabilization. The onboard Titan Stabilization Algorithm captures footage smoother than ever. SuperSmooth mode compensates for micromovements and increases torque, stabilizing even 100mm zoom lenses. It also features Active Track 3.0, transmission capabilities and an extended battery time.

Epson EcoTank 8550

amzn.to/3yE1TcL

Print dynamic photos, worksheets, brochures and informational flyers from anywhere with this all-in-one photo printer from Epson. At print speeds up to 16 pages per minute, you can quickly tackle large jobs. This ink tank printer is cartridge-free, using ink bottles to create highly visible colors and images. Take advantage of your voice assistant with voice-activated printing supported by Siri, Google Assistant, Epson Connect, and Amazon Alexa. It prints a borderless 4" x 6" photo in 15 seconds.

Instax Mini EVO

www.instaxus.com/products/instax-mini-evo/

Creativity is paramount. That’s why the INSTAX MINI EVO™ camera brings endless possibilities to your fingertips. Express your unique point of view and share life’s beautiful moments either as a physical instant print, or a captured moment to share on social media. With 10 lens effects and 10 film effects, the only limit is your imagination. Print or post for an analog or digital experience.

Nokia T20 Tablet

amzn.to/3evSZHA

For less than $180, this tablet is the perfect low-cost addition to your tech lineup. It has a brilliant 2k display, all-day battery life, and a dedicated kids’ space with curated content. It also comes with two years of OS updates and three years of monthly security updates.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smart Watch

amzn.to/3yzQRW0

Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS smartwatch lasts up to 72 hours in smart mode and 45 days in essential mode. The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform and Mobvoi Dual Processor System deliver faster and smoother performance and connectivity. This watch keeps track of your real-time fitness and health data. It’s IP68 waterproof and pool-swimming suitable and can be upgraded with 100+ professional sports modes. Other features include built-in GPS, speaker, microphone, barometer, sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation, stress monitoring, and 24-hour heart rate monitoring. New functions include IHB/AFib detection and fatigue assessment etc. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla anti-fingerprint cover glass.

HoverBar Duo

amzn.to/3CxJ1NH

HoverBar Duo is a moveable arm that attaches almost anywhere. In the kitchen, use the shelf clamp to attach the HoverBar to a cabinet and float your iPad above the spills to view recipes or cooking videos. When working, use it with the weighted base alongside your monitor to display your daily schedule, use Mac sidecar, write notes or even make hands-free Facetime calls. It fits all iPad models and sizes, even with most cases attached

Acer Aspire Vero Green PC

amzn.to/3yDGb8J

The green solution to tech you’ve been craving is here. From the packing to the PC, each element of the Acer Aspire Vero Green PC is thoughtful and environmentally conscious. Even the box can be reshaped into a laptop stand! You get all this without sacrificing performance. You’ll enjoy a brilliant 15.6" full HD IPS display with 100% sRGB and narrow bezels, awesome sound, and 11th Gen Intel Core processors. Each unit is made from post-consumer resins which are more earthy, more sustainable and reduce landfill waste.

Daniel Tiger Storypod

amzn.to/3T27x0s

Ride along with Daniel Tiger and his pals O the Owl, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, and Miss Elaina as they go on adventures, explore new challenges, and help each other along the way. Simply attach any Craftie, book, or card to the story to unlock 60 minutes of songs and stories from the show. Whether it’s at home, at school, or at the doctor’s office, Daniel and his friends help preschoolers learn practical skills necessary for growing and developing. Plus, no screen time is a bonus.

JBL Boombox 3

amzn.to/3yD61Km

The new Boombox3 from JBL has massive sound and the deepest bass. It delivers higher sensitivity of its acoustic design and sharpens clarity while lowering distortion for monstrous bass and a rich audio spectrum — no matter how high you turn up the volume. It’s IP67 dustproof and waterproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere, rain or shine. You’ll also love the new updated styling and sustainable packaging. PartyBoost compatible allows you to pair it with other PartyBoost-compaitble speakers from JBL.

Echo Show 15

amzn.to/3yDfl0L

Mounted or displayed on a stand, we fell in love with the extra-large brilliant display of the Echo Show 15. The full 15.6" display is a work of art with Fire TV compatibility coming soon. Now enjoy the photo frame feature that syncs with Amazon Photos or Facebook plus enjoy all of the content you already love about Echo Show including weather alerts, recipes, reminders, music and more! Just ask Alexa!

