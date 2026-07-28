Homeless man shot by driver after breaking car window with pocketknife: APD

The Brief APD releases new details on North Austin fatal shooting Caller reported a shooting involving a homeless person and a person in a car The investigation revealed the homeless man had broken out a car window with a pocketknife, then was shot by the driver



The Austin Police Department has released new details about a North Austin shooting last week that killed a man.

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The backstory:

Austin police officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call at the intersection of the N I-35 northbound service road and Tech Ridge Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m. on July 24.

A caller reported a shooting involving a homeless person and a person in a car, who also called 911 to report the shooting.

ATCEMS provided medical aid to the homeless man, who was identified as 42-year-old Zachary Page. Page was pronounced dead at a local hospital just before 3:30 p.m.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

APD says the preliminary investigation shows Page was standing on the side of the intersection asking for spare change. Witnesses reported seeing Page banging on the driver's car.

Page then pulled out a folding pocketknife and broke the car's window. The driver then shot Page.

Detectives interviewed the driver, who has since been released.

What's next:

At this time, no charges have been filed and APD is not naming the driver.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office has also been notified and will review the evidence after the investigation is complete.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 36th homicide of the year.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477.