'Technical glitch' on Texas Secretary of State website resolved

A technical glitch on the Texas Secretary of State website that was affecting the results of the special runoff election has been resolved. PCC Technology was able to address the issue and return the website to normal operations.

The Texas Secretary of State acknowledged the technical glitch around 7:41 p.m. on Twitter. The issue was resolved within an hour.

The issue involved the display of the data on our dashboard—not the data itself, according to the Texas Secretary of State. It was reportedly affecting the listing of candidate names and the tabulation of total votes/percentages

"We have addressed the error in displaying vote totals/percentages. This issue involved the display of the data on our dashboard—not the data itself," the Texas Secretary of State tweeted. "We apologize for any inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience."

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The 2020 primary runoffs were originally scheduled for May 26 and were postponed to July 14 because of the pandemic. We’re expecting results to be delayed more than usual, especially because of an expected surge in mail-in ballots. Here's more on what else is different this year.