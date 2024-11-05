Ted Cruz defeats Colin Allred in US Senate race, AP projects

The Brief Ted Cruz wins a third term in the US Senate, the AP projects. Cruz defeated his challenger Colin Allred in a race that was being closely watched nationwide. Together, Cruz and Allred raised more than $160 million since the beginning of the race.



"Tonight, the people of Texas have spoken and their message rings clear as a bell across this state. Texas will remain Texas," Cruz said during his victory speech.

Democrats targeted the seat as a potential seat they could flip after Cruz defeated Beto O'Rourke by 3 percentage points in 2018.

With 65% of the votes counted, Cruz has 53% of the vote, compared to 45.1% for Allred.

Allred, with the backing of millions from Senate Democrats, attempted to paint Cruz as an extreme lawmaker who is out of touch with Texans.

Cruz also blasted Allred as extreme, pointing to his voting record on issues like the border instead of the Congressman's efforts to portray himself as a moderate.

The two campaigns raised more than $160 million, making it the most expensive Senate race in Texas history.

The result is in line with polling leading up to the election, which consistently showed the Senator with a 3 to 5 percentage point lead over his challenger. Though some showed the race to be closer in the race's closing days.

Cruz has represented Texas in the Senate since 2013.

His six-year term will keep him in office until 2030.

A Democrat has not represented Texas in the US Senate since 1993.

The Cruz-Allred race is one of 34 that will decide who controls the US Senate.

Ted Cruz is looking for a third term in the United States Senate.

Cruz has represented Texas in Washington since 2013.

Before becoming a Senator, Cruz served as a policy advisor for then-governor George W. Bush, an associate deputy attorney general in the Department of Justice and worked as the Texas Solicitor General.

During his time as Solicitor General, Cruz argued on behalf of the state in front of the Supreme Court.

Cruz ran for president in 2016 and won primaries in 11 states. He dropped out of the race after it became clear Donald Trump would be the Republican nominee.

