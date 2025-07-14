Teen arrested for San Marcos vehicle burglary: police

The Brief Teen arrested in connection with vehicle burglary in San Marcos Burglary was reported near Building 14 at a complex on SH 123 Arrest comes less than 48 hours after 3 teens were arrested for vehicle break-ins in another neighborhood



Another teenager has been arrested in connection with a vehicle burglary in San Marcos.

This arrest comes less than 48 hours after three teens were arrested for vehicle break-ins in another neighborhood.

What we know:

San Marcos police say that at around 2:25 a.m. on July 14, officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary near Building 14 at 4210 SH 123.

A suspect was reportedly seen checking door handles and at least one vehicle was confirmed to have been burglarized.

A witness led officers to a 15-year-old suspect in a nearby apartment, who was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone who lives in the area and believes their vehicle may have been targeted or has any camera footage from around that time is urged to contact San Marcos police at 512-753-2108.

Weekend arrests

Dig deeper:

Monday's arrest follows the arrest of three teens for a series of vehicle break-ins in the Vista de los Santos neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police responded just after 4 a.m. after a resident shared a photo of someone dressed in all black standing in their driveway.

Police say they launched a drone and found three people walking behind fences in the neighborhood. When officers tried to confront them, they ran into the woods.

Police said they were eventually able to take all three into custody. Investigators said the group broke into multiple vehicles in the neighborhood.

Police did not identify those arrested, instead sharing that they were 16, 18, and 19 years old.