Teen arrested for shooting 4 people at 6th Street bar: APD

The Brief A teen was arrested for shooting four people inside a bar on Sixth Street The shooting happened on March 30 at the Lit Lounge The teen was arrested for aggravated assault mass shooting



A teen was arrested for shooting four people inside a Sixth Street bar back in March.

Troy Tanksley, 17, was arrested for aggravated assault mass shooting. He was taken to the Travis County Jail where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

What happened?

The backstory:

Austin police said on March 30, around 1:02 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Lit Lounge, at 215 E 6th Street.

When officers arrived, they found four people with gunshot wounds. They all told police they were shot inside the bar.

All the victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

What they're saying:

The owner of Lit Lounge, Anh Tran, sent a statement on the incident back in March:

"Over the weekend, an isolated incident occurred inside Lit Lounge involving a firearm. This is the first time something like this has ever happened at our venue, and it has deeply impacted us, our team, and our community. Most importantly, we are incredibly grateful that no lives were lost and that everyone was able to exit the building safely.

Our thoughts are with all of our patrons and their families who were affected. We understand how upsetting this was, and we’re taking it extremely seriously.

Lit Lounge has always prioritized safety above all else. We have professionally trained, licensed security present every night we are open, and we never operate without proper security protocols in place—including thorough pat downs performed by an experienced third-party security team. At all times, we have security at the front door, back door, and multiple security officials inside the building.

Right now, we are actively reviewing every aspect of our security procedures to determine how a firearm was able to make it inside the building. We are working closely with law enforcement and taking immediate steps to tighten and strengthen our safety measures moving forward.

This was an isolated incident, and we are committed to making sure it remains that way. We are grateful for the ongoing support from our patrons, their families, and the wider community. Your trust means everything to us, and we are dedicated to ensuring Lit Lounge remains a safe, enjoyable, and welcoming space for everyone."