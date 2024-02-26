Teen driver crashes into home after losing control in a roundabout, police say

article

A Utah teenager drove into a house after admitting he was going too fast and overcorrected, according to authorities.

The Hurricane City Police Department said officers responded to a 1996 Ford Thunderbird running into a house on February 25.

It was initially reported that the 16-year-old male had left the scene, but officers said that wasn't the case and the teen was located nearby with residents of the home.

The teen said he was going in a roundabout too fast when he lost control. That caused him to leave the roadway and hit the house.

Officers said neither the teen not the home's occupants were injured.

However, the teen was cited for speeding and other non-moving violations. He was released to a responsible adult.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.