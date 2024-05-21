Teen killed in east Austin crash: APD

A teen was killed in a single-car crash in East Austin, police said.

Austin police said on May 17, around 1:31 a.m., officers responded to a crash at FM 969 and Ed Bluestein Boulevard NB Service Road.

One adult and four children, including the driver, were in the vehicle. The driver, 15-year-old Syniah Norvell, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. She later died from her injuries two days later, police said.

The four other passengers had minor injuries.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.