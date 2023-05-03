Teen charged with murder in fentanyl death of 15-year-old Lehman HS student

article

A teenager is facing a murder charge in the fentanyl poisoning death of a Lehman High School student.

On April 11, Hays County Sheriff's Deputies say they were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Cotton Gin Road in Kyle, where they found a 15-year-old Lehman HS student unresponsive. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but the student died.

Deputies say the preliminary cause of death was an accidental overdose on fentanyl.

During the investigation, deputies say they identified the person believed to have sold the fentanyl to the juvenile as 18-year-old Jaquell Desean Ray.

Ray was arrested the same day the 15-year-old died and charged with Delivery of Controlled Substance or Marijuana to Minor, a 2nd degree felony. On May 1, investigators filed additional charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance or Marijuana to Minor and Murder, a first degree felony.

Bond was set at $100,000 for each of the Delivery of a Controlled Substance charges and $300,000 for the murder charge.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Deputy Zach Piatt with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or Zach.Piatt@co.hays.tx.us. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.