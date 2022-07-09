Teen transported to Round Rock hospital following shooting

A teenager has been transported to the hospital after a shooting.

The Austin Police Department says it received a call about a shooting in the area of E. Yager Lane and Thompkins Drive in Northeast Austin at 5:18 p.m., however it appears the victim, a teenager, was shot at a different location.

The teenager was transported by ATCEMS to a Round Rock area trauma center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no information on any suspects, according to APD.