Hays County deputies searching for teen wanted for intoxication manslaughter
article
KYLE, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a teen wanted for intoxication manslaughter.
HCSO said they are looking for Edgar Yahir Castilla-Cortez, 18. They said he is wanted out of Caldwell County, and is believed to be in the Kyle area.
If you have any information regarding Edgar Yahir Castilla-Cortez or his whereabouts, please contact Deputy Mooney at paul.mooney@co.hays.tx.us, Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at http://callcrimestoppers.com/, by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone, or the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.