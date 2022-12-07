Expand / Collapse search

Hays County deputies searching for teen wanted for intoxication manslaughter

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Hays County
FOX 7 Austin
Edgar Yahir Castilla-Cortez is wanted out of Caldwell County for intoxication manslaughter.

KYLE, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a teen wanted for intoxication manslaughter.

HCSO said they are looking for Edgar Yahir Castilla-Cortez, 18. They said he is wanted out of Caldwell County, and is believed to be in the Kyle area.

If you have any information regarding Edgar Yahir Castilla-Cortez or his whereabouts, please contact Deputy Mooney at paul.mooney@co.hays.tx.us, Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at http://callcrimestoppers.com/, by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone, or the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.