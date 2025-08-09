Expand / Collapse search

Temple police search for missing person

By
Published  August 9, 2025 11:03am CDT
Temple
FOX 7 Austin
article

Briana Cline

The Brief

    • Temple police are searching for Briana Cline.
    • She was last seen near the 3000 block of Lower Troy Road on Friday.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department.

TEMPLE, Texas - Temple police are asking for the public's help locating a missing person.

What we know:

Briana Cline was last seen Friday near the 3000 block of Lower Troy Road.

She was wearing a tie-die shirt and black Adidas shoes.

What we don't know:

Temple police did not provide any other details.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Temple Police.

