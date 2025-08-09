Temple police search for missing person
TEMPLE, Texas - Temple police are asking for the public's help locating a missing person.
What we know:
Briana Cline was last seen Friday near the 3000 block of Lower Troy Road.
She was wearing a tie-die shirt and black Adidas shoes.
What we don't know:
Temple police did not provide any other details.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Temple Police.