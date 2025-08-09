Temple police search for missing person

article

The Brief Temple police are searching for Briana Cline. She was last seen near the 3000 block of Lower Troy Road on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department.



Temple police are asking for the public's help locating a missing person.

What we know:

Briana Cline was last seen Friday near the 3000 block of Lower Troy Road.

She was wearing a tie-die shirt and black Adidas shoes.

What we don't know:

Temple police did not provide any other details.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.