Tenants’ rights resolutions will be heard at Austin City Council this week

Austin City Council members Greg Casar, Vanessa Fuentes, Ann Kitchen, and Kathie Tovo joined advocates and renters from BASTA and ECHO for a press conference announcing tenants’ rights resolutions being heard at Austin City Council this Thursday.

The following speakers were present for the press conference:

Greg Casar, Austin City Council Member for District 4

Vanessa Fuentes, Austin City Council Member for District 2

Ann Kitchen, Austin City Council Member for District 5

Kathie Tovo, Austin City Council Member for District 9

Shoshana Krieger, Project Director, BASTA

Jezzmen McPeters, Associate Director of Housing and System Advancement, ECHO

Heather Way, Clinical Professor, The University of Texas School of Law

Jeanne Luttrall, Arbors at Creekside Residents Association

Brivelle "Bee" Dumas, Neighbors at Rosemont Tenants Association

Other tenants impacted by these resolutions

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Austin stepped up to protect renters, issuing and enforcing an eviction moratorium that resulted in Austin having some of the very lowest rates of evictions in the country during the pandemic.

"The city led the way in renter protections in the height of the pandemic and now intends to keep leading the way beyond the COVID-19 crisis to make Austin a secure, liveable city for the more than half a million renters," a press release from the city said.

The press conference held today was to announce that the City of Austin will begin the process of implementing ordinances (Item 39 & Item 40) that will protect the rights of tenants. With the passage of two resolutions, tenants will have the right to organize. The resolutions will also ensure renters receive adequate time to remedy a potential eviction by promising a minimum of one week’s notice to vacate.

