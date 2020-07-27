‘Tenet’ reportedly slated for North American release Sept. 3, international debut scheduled for Aug. 26

After multiple delays, “Tenet” is now reportedly slated for a North American release on Sept. 3 with an international debut scheduled for Aug 26.

According to Variety, the Christopher Nolan film will launch in countries including Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom before heading to cinemas in North America.

While it is customary for films to premiere in the United States before making their way overseas, Variety reported that Warner Bros., the distributor of “Tenet,” is taking into account the reopening of multiple countries while COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge in the U.S.

One of the most highly-anticipated films of the summer, “Tenet’s” release date had previously been pushed back multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Studios have moved their release dates for other highly-anticipated films, including “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” due to the pandemic.



Major movie theater chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, had announced reopening plans that were also delayed amid the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

