Tensions high in Central Texas as Election Day approaches

The Brief Soup Peddler locations have stopped free soup promotion for safety of staff Anti-LGBTQ protesters stood outside Austin High School on Monday, Nov. 4



As Election Day approaches, tensions are high in Central Texas.

A popular part of elections are the freebies from local businesses, whether it’s a slice of pizza, a doughnut or even a free succulent for showing you voted.

"I think it's a pretty fun way to get people to get out to vote," said Austin resident, Cameron Zuniga.

"I think it's a really good thing. I think it's very encouraging. You know, a lot of us are going to vote anyway, so it's good to have community support," said Austin resident, Christine Torres.

Soup Peddler shared its promotion of bringing your "I voted" sticker in for a free cup of soup of your choice at any of its locations.

But as the election drew closer, they took to social media again, saying, "unfortunately, for the safety of our staff, we have had to make the decision to end our free soup during the voting period promotion early."

The director of operations at Soup Peddler says there were a couple of interactions about the promotion with members of the public that made some of its staff uncomfortable. The business didn't say what those interactions were, but says it decided to nip it in the bud before anything escalated.

"I think maybe playing it safer than sorry is okay from a business standpoint," said Torres.

The general manager at the Airport Blvd. location says he saw an increase in business as a result of the promotion. He assured the community that no threats were made.

With Election Day on Tuesday, demonstrators with anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion signs were present during drop-off at Austin High School on Monday. The demonstrators left after an hour.

Austin High School Principal Dr. Melvin Bedford notified parents in a letter saying those messages are in direct opposition to Austin High School and the district’s values.

He said in part, "Austin AISD is committed to creating a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment for all students and staff. Counseling is available for any child who was exposed to the demonstrators."

You can read the full statement below:

"Dear Austin High School community,

I regret having to share with you that about two demonstrators with anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion signs arrived at our school today during arrival.

We immediately contacted our campus police and Austin ISD Police who remained on-site to ensure everyone's safety. The demonstrators left after about an hour.

If your child was exposed to this hateful demonstration and needs support, please contact our counseling team at 512-414-2519.I want to emphasize that these hateful messages are in direct opposition to our values here at Austin High and to the values of our district. Austin ISD is committed to creating a safe, supportive and inclusive environment for all students and staff.

If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to call me at Melvin.Bedford@austinisd.org."