Terrence J escapes attempted ‘follow-home robbery’ in Sherman Oaks, sources say

It was a tense situation early Wednesday at the San Fernando Valley home of actor and former BET host Terrence Jenkins, better known as "Terrence J."

With an alarm going off and a woman locked in her bedroom waiting for police to rescue her, fearing she was about to be the victim of a home invasion, the actor was being chased less than a mile away by a crew of "follow-home" robbers who were shooting at him.

The real-life drama played out on the streets of Sherman Oaks, a suburb of Los Angeles, just before 3 a.m., according to police. Jenkins and a passenger were returning from Hollywood and pulled up to his home when they suddenly found themselves blocked in by an SUV filled with masked men, police said.

One of them ordered the actor out of the car at gunpoint but Jenkins managed to drive off, police said. The suspects followed — and at least one began shooting at Jenkins’ vehicle, according to police. No injuries were reported.

When Jenkins spotted a California Highway Patrol car, he flagged police down for help.

Meanwhile, fearing more suspects could be inside the home, Los Angeles Police Department officers moved quickly to clear the house. No suspects were found and the woman inside was unhurt.

Later in the day, police detained a woman and arrested a man at a Best Western in Inglewood in connection with the crime; at least three other suspects are still outstanding.

Earlier this week, the LAPD put out a bulletin warning people of a disturbing crime trend they’re seeing, which they described as "follow-home robberies." In these circumstances, victims are targeted as they leave upscale restaurants and are followed home to be robbed by a crew of criminals.

"People need to be aware of the surroundings, especially leaving nightclubs, restaurants and what have you," said LAPD Sgt. Hector Olivera moments after helping clear Jenkins home.

"It seems that the suspects are targeting individuals that either have expensive jewelry, expensive cars, and things of that nature," Olivera added.

As for the suspects, Jenkins and his passenger described them as four Black men, all dressed in black and driving a silver Jeep Cherokee.

LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division has taken over the case.

