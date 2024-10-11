Tesla unveils self-driving CyberCab, shows off Optimus robot at event

article

Tesla's brand new self-driving taxi and humanoid robots made a Hollywood entrance in California on Thursday night.

Cybercab

The AI-powered Cybercab do not come with a steering wheel or pedals.

"We’ll move from supervised Full Self-Driving to unsupervised Full Self-Driving. where you can fall asleep and wake up at your destination," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "It’s going to be a glorious future."

Musk says the Cybercabs will cost less than $30,000 and will be available to the public before 2027.

More than a dozen vehicles were at the event on Thursday night and attendees, inlcuding Musk, went for a ride on the studio lot.

Tesla also revealed a small, self-driving Robovan that could carry up to 20 passengers. No timeline was given for the release of the van.

The Full Self-Driving technology used to power the vehicles is expected to be made available on Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y in Texas and California next year, according to the company.

Optimus

Musk also showed off his Optimus robots.

The human-like robots are meant to serve as helpers who can mow lawns, get groceries and other tasks.

At the event, the robots danced and served drinks.

Musk says the robots will cost between $28,000-$30,000.

The CEO said the robots will go on sale in 2026.