Tesla robotaxi: Texas lawmakers ask to delay launch in Austin

Texas lawmakers are calling on Tesla to delay its launch of its robotaxis in Austin.

The request comes after a safety advocacy group held a live demonstration showing the robotaxi striking child mannequins while illegally passing a stopped school bus.

Lawmakers call for delay of robotaxi launch

What we know:

In a letter to Eddie Gates, Tesla's director of field quality, state senators Sarah Eckhardt (D-Austin) and Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) and state representatives Lulu Flores (D-Austin), Vikki Goodwin (D-Austin), Gina Hinojosa (D-Austin), Donna Howard (D-Austin) and Erin Zweiner (D-Driftwood) called for Tesla to delay its planned June 22 launch.

The letter cited a recent revision to the state's 2017 autonomous vehicle operations framework, which will go into effect on Sept. 1.

According to the letter, the new framework requires commercial autonomous vehicle operators transporting passengers or property to receive prior authorization from the DMV before operating on public streets without a human driver.

To get that authorization, an operator must demonstrate that each vehicle is:

Capable of operating in compliance with state traffic laws

Equipped with a recording device

Compliant with federal law, including federal motor vehicle safety standards

Capable of achieving a minimal risk condition if automated driving system is rendered inoperable

Registered, titled and insured under Texas law

Operators must also submit a First Responder Interaction Plan to Texas DPS, detailing how first responders should interact with the vehicles, including how to:

Communicate with fleet support

Safely remove or tow vehicles from the roadway

Recognize whether a vehicle has the automated driving system engaged

The plan also needs to outline any additional information regarding hazardous conditions or public safety risks.

The letter is asking Tesla to delay its operations of the robotaxi until the new law takes effect on Sept. 1. However, if Tesla chooses to proceed with its intended date, the letter requests detailed information showing that Tesla will be compliant with the new law upon launch.

Read the full letter below:

The Dawn Project's live demonstration

What they're saying:

The Dawn Project held a live demonstration on June 12 in Austin in collaboration with Tesla Takedown and ResistAustin.

The test was run eight times using the latest version of Full Self-Driving, v13.2.9, says the advocacy group.

In the demonstration, the advocacy group says FSD illegally blew past the school bus and ran down the child mannequin on every single test. Tesla’s software also allegedly did not disengage or even alert the driver about a collision on any of the test runs.

Founder Dan O’Dowd commented:

"The people of Austin never signed up to be the crash test dummies for Tesla’s reckless Robotaxi experiment."

"Tesla’s dangerous and defective self-driving software is a clear and present danger to all road users.""It is unconscionable for Tesla to deploy self-driving software that illegally blows past stopped school buses and runs down children crossing the road on public roads."

"Elon Musk now has his excuse to delay the rollout of his ‘robotaxis’ and can blame it on the government, rather than the glaring critical safety defects in Tesla Full Self-Driving."