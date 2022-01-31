Texans can skip the DMV line, use Texas by Texas (TxT)

Texas has launched a new way for Texans to access government services more conveniently.

Texas by Texas (TxT) is a new digital assistant that helps Texans manage and complete transactions for state government services.

The digital assistant reportedly allows Texans to create an online account, manage their government-issued licenses and registrations, receive proactive reminders when it’s time to take action, and complete transactions quickly and securely.

"Drivers can spend more time exploring our great state and less time waiting in line to renew their vehicle registration," said Whitney Brewster, TxDMV Executive Director. "This is a significant step forward as we continue to simplify and automate motor vehicle services for Texans."

Currently, Texans can create their own TxT account to officially renew or replace their driver's license or state ID, renew their vehicle registration, and renew a massage therapist or massage instructor license.

The Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) will add more constituent-facing state agency services to the TxT platform in the future, according to a press release from Texas.gov.

"Public safety is always our top priority," said Steven McCraw, DPS Director. "As a department, we must ensure important state documents, like driver licenses and identification cards, are accurate; this is a key component to public safety. TxT expands our online services and provides greater flexibility by allowing Texans to securely renew, replace, or update these important records without coming into a physical office."

TxT is available as a responsive web application – meaning users can access it from a browser such as Google, Edge, or Safari on any laptop, tablet, or mobile phone. TxT is also available as a mobile app that Texans can download from the Apple store.

For more information, visit www.texas.gov/TxT.

