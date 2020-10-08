Texas A&M announces plans for rescheduled May, August ceremonies

Texas A&M University has announced plans for its December 2020 graduation ceremonies and dates in 2021 for the May and August 2020 ceremonies that were postponed due to COVID-19.

The university says it is planning in-person commencement ceremonies in December for more than 4,200 students who will graduate at the College Station campus. In order to maximize the safety of graduates and their families, 15 ceremonies will be held over five days in Reed Arena: Dec. 10-11 and 17-19. Ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. each day.

To allow for safe physical distancing, no more than 324 graduates will participate in each ceremony. The event will be ticketed, with each graduate receiving up to six tickets for family and friends. All graduates and their guests must wear face coverings while inside Reed Arena and the facility will be cleaned between ceremonies.

While diplomas will be mailed, each graduate will have their name called and will walk across the stage with a diploma tube for a picture to commemorate this special event, says the university.

The schedule of ceremonies is posted online. Details will be emailed to each graduate through their university e-mail account in the coming week.

May and August 2020 graduation ceremonies will take place at Kyle Field on Feb. 11-13, Feb. 17-19, and March 11-13, 2021. Each ceremony will allow around 950 students to participate.

The rescheduled ceremonies will be organized by colleges and departments. The university says the Office of the Registrar will contact May and August 2020 graduates with more details in the coming weeks to determine who plans to participate.

All seating for graduates, family, and friends will be in the Kyle Field stands with capacity limited to 25 percent, says the university. The event will also require tickets for guests. At this time, ceremonies are planned for 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

Three separate commencement ceremonies will take place in the Aggie Special Events Center for students at the Galveston campus who will graduate in December.

There will be a ceremony for all graduate programs on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m., and two ceremonies for undergraduate programs on Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Because of spacing capabilities, these ceremonies will include students who graduated in May and August 2020. Tickets will be required, says the university.

Rescheduled dates for the May and August 2020 commencement ceremonies for professional programs and for the Qatar campus will be communicated at a later date.

