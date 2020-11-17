Texas A&M students urged to get COVID test before Thanksgiving

The top official at The Texas A&M University System is asking the presidents of the System's 11 universities to encourage students to voluntarily get tested for COVID-19 before they leave campus to go home for the holidays.

Chancellor John Sharp says he wants to make sure the families and the communities of the System's more than 150,000 students feel safe and can avoid any unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus.

“The greatest gift a student can give his or her family – including parents and grandparents – during this holiday season is the gift of a negative COVID test,” Chancellor Sharp said in a news release. “Let’s do all we can to stop this pandemic and get back to life as we knew it. Thanks to everyone who chooses to take a test before heading home.”

For students’ convenience, the Texas A&M System and the Texas Division of Emergency Management is increasing the number of testing sites on System campuses in the days before Thanksgiving. Texas A&M University and Prairie View A&M University already have kiosks available to students, faculty and staff for free COVID-19 tests.

Chancellor Sharp has also asked the Texas Division of Emergency Management, which is part of the Texas A&M System, to help the System get testing vans and tents to all of campuses before the holiday.

“As a parent and grandparent, I can imagine the peace of mind that a negative COVID-19 test can bring to the Thanksgiving table,” Chancellor Sharp said.

