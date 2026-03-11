Texas A&M TEEX emergency training exercise to bring smoke and noise to College Station

article

The Brief Texas A&M TEEX will conduct a major emergency response training exercise at Brayton Fire Training Field and Disaster City from March 10 through March 19. Residents should expect increased noise, smoke, simulated explosions, and low-flying drones or aircraft between 9 a.m. and midnight during the event. Officials emphasize that the activity is a scheduled training simulation with state and federal partners and does not represent a real emergency.



The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) will conduct a large-scale emergency response training exercise on Tuesday, March 10 through Thursday, March 19.

The exercise is expected to increase air traffic, smoke and noise in parts of College Station, according to university officials.

TEEX emergency training schedule and location

What we know:

Scheduled daily between 9 a.m. and 12 a.m., the exercise will take place at Brayton Fire Training Field and Disaster City.

TEEX will collaborate with state and federal partners during the training. The training exercise is for "emergency medical responses in a mass casualty environment," according to a TEEX spokesperson.

Noise, smoke, air traffic in College Station

Local perspective:

Officials emphasized that the activity is only a training exercise and not a real emergency.

Residents in the surrounding area may notice an increased presence of emergency vehicles and aircraft, including drones flying overhead. The exercise will also involve smoke, simulated explosions and recorded sounds designed to replicate a disaster scene, according to a public notice released by the agency.

TEEX officials state the following regarding road closures in the area: "No roads outside BFTF will be closed, no rerouting or delays associated with this exercise. Roads within BFTF may be closed at times due to exercise."

TEEX, a member of The Texas A&M University System, regularly conducts emergency response and disaster preparedness training for first responders from across Texas and the nation.