An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl last seen on Thursday morning in Livingston, Texas.

Authorities are searching for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham.

Cunningham was last seen on Thursday morning in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive in Livingston around 7 a.m.

Cunningham is described as a white female, 4'1" tall, 75 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, camo backpack, black pants, and black high-top tennis shoes.

If you have any information on where Audrii is, contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (936) 327-6810 or call 911.