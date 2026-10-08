Texas among top 10 hardest-working states in America, study finds

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The Brief Texas was ranked as the 7th hardest-working state in America in a study conducted by WalletHub. The study compared factors such as average workweek hours, employment rates and average leisure time per day. South Dakota was ranked No. 1, while Michigan came in at the bottom of the list.



Texas ranked among the top 10 hardest-working states in America in a new study conducted by WalletHub.

What we know:

The Lone Star State was ranked 7th in the study, which compared different factors such as average workweek hours, employment rates, average leisure time per day, and more.

The hours worked each week and employment rates held the most weight when determining which states topped the list.

According to researchers, employees in Alaska work the most hours each week, but Texas came in at a close second, tying with Louisiana.

Dig deeper:

The study also factored in annual volunteer hours per resident and the idle youth rate of each state. This includes each state’s share of people ages 18 to 24 who are not in school, are not working and have not earned experience beyond a high school diploma.

Which state was the ‘hardest-working’?

South Dakota was ranked as the "hardest-working state" in the U.S., in part because 6.5% of workers have multiple jobs. The state also has the highest employment rate in the country.

North Dakota came in at 2nd, followed by Alaska, Hawaii, Wyoming, Nebraska, Texas, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Georgia.

The least hard-working state

Michigan was at the bottom of the list as the state with the least hard workers, according to the study.

What they're saying:

"It’s undeniable that America has fostered a culture of hard work, with people working longer hours than residents of other developed countries and often leaving vacation time on the table," said Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst. "Working hard is commendable, but people in the hardest-working states may need to consider taking a break once in a while, as a lack of leisure time can have a negative impact on people’s physical and mental health."

To learn more about the study and see the full list, click here.