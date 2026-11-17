The Brief About 35 gun-related bills have been filed in the Texas legislature ahead of the new session Among them are proposals that would restrict firearm purchases for people under 21, require background checks for private gun sales, and allow courts to temporarily remove firearms from individuals considered an immediate threat The proposals have already drawn sharply different reactions from gun rights advocates and gun safety organizations



The future of gun ownership in Texas could become a major point of debate when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, as a series of proposed bills seek to introduce new restrictions on firearm sales and ownership.

What gun control laws have been proposed so far?

By the numbers:

Following significant Democratic victories in the November midterm elections, lawmakers have already begun filing legislation ahead of the 90th Texas Legislature.

The pre-filing period opened on Nov. 9, and since then some 35 gun-related bills have been introduced.

Among them are proposals that would restrict firearm purchases for people under 21, require background checks for private gun sales, and allow courts to temporarily remove firearms from individuals considered an immediate threat.

Senate Bill 80

SB 80, filed by state Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo), would prohibit people under 21 from knowingly purchasing or possessing firearms that meet the bill's definition of an "assault weapon."

The bill defines assault weapons to include an centerfire rifle with features such as detachable magazines holding more than ten rounds, pistol grips, threaded barrell, and folding stocks.

House Bill 606

HB 606, filed by state Rep. Suleman Lalani (D-Sugar Land), would prohibit anyone younger than 21 from knowingly purchasing or possessing a firearm.

House Bill 613

HB 613, also filed by state Rep. Lalani, would expand background check requirements to private firearm sales and transfers between individuals.

Currently, federal law generally requires background checks for purchases from federally licensed firearms dealers, but private transfers between individuals are not subject to the same universal federal requirement.

If passed, HB 613 would require individuals selling or transferring a firearm privately to either complete the transaction through a federally licensed firearms dealer or have a dealer conduct a National Instant Criminal Background Check System, known as NICS, check before the firearm changes hands.

House Bill 218

HB 218, filed by state Rep. Ann Johnson (D- Houston), would establish what are commonly known as red flag laws, or extreme risk protective orders. These orders would allow certain family or household members, parents, guardians, and law enforcement officers to petition a court to temporarily restrict someone's access to firearms.

Under the proposal, a judge could issue an emergency order without first notifying the individual or holding a hearing if there is reasonable cause to believe the person poses an immediate danger because of a serious mental illness and access to firearms.

If an order is issued, the individual could be required to surrender their firearms to law enforcement within 24 hours. A follow-up court hearing would have to take place within 14 days.

A judge would then determine whether to issue a longer-term protective order based on clear and convincing evidence. The proposed orders would generally remain in effect for one year, with the possibility of renewal.

Reactions from gun rights advocates, gun safety organizations

Big picture view:

The proposals have already drawn sharply different reactions from gun rights advocates and gun safety organizations.

"They're all a step too far and the bottom line is they're all a step towards total control," says CJ Grisham, the lead attorney for Texas Gun Rights, an organization which refers to itself as the "grassroots gun rights army in Texas."

As Democrats push for stricter regulations, Texas Gun Rights sees it as an infringement on the Second Amendment rights of Texans. Grisham points to two bills as their major concerns, HB 613, which would expand background checks to private sales, and HB 218 or "red flag laws," which could restrict gun access for someone deemed a threat by the courts.

"They are intent on disarming as many people as they possibly can and tracking the people that they can't disarm. That's exactly what those two bills will do is disarm Texans based on nothing more than a claim or an allegation from a particular people," says Grisham, "The great thing about Texas right now is the government doesn't know where all the guns are. And that's the way it should be because a tyrannical government, that's the first thing they need to know is, "Hey, where are all the guns? So, we can disarm those people.’ We all know where this leads and we're going to fight at the inception."

But not everyone is seeing it from the same lens.

"We have long supported background checks on all gun sales, so if there is a policy that moves forward that would seek to do that, we would support it," says Nicole Golden, the executive director of Texas Gun Sense, a firearm safety organization aimed at preventing gun violence through "education, partnerships, and policy change.

Golden lists some of their biggest priorities in the upcoming sessions as laws surrounding stricter gun storage in the home and the use of extreme risk protection orders, or "red flag laws."

"There's a lot of reasons why extreme risk protection orders are so important. First of all, they work," says Golden. "In Indiana, extreme risk-protection orders were associated with 7.5% fewer gun suicides over the decade following the passage of their law back in 2005. This is an important tool to prevent suicides and homicides."

Golden also listed one of their priorities as raising the purchase age from 18 to 21 for certain types of firearms in the aftermath of the 2022 Uvalde school shooting.

"If you recall in that shooting, the perpetrator had just turned 18 and purchased an AR-15 which he then used at Robb Elementary and those families are still looking for a policy that would prevent other communities from going through that and we support them."

But actually passing those bills will be easier said than done. Democrats will be in the majority in the Texas House but could face hurdles with a Republican-held Senate.

"No matter how much we stand up against it, a lot of these bills are going to pass the House. Then I think these things are going to die in the Senate," said Grisham.

But Golden believes there’s hope to find a common ground with lawmakers. "We'd also like to work with the Senate as much as we can to promote safe gun laws and we think that we can get something done."

What's next:

It could be a long road before any of these bills have the possibility of becoming law.

The session begins January 12th, and bills must be passed by both chambers in the Capitol before hitting the governor’s desk for approval. Any passed laws would go into effect 90 days after the session ends.