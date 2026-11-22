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The Brief A Bexar County judge sentenced adoptive father Jonathan Miranda to 60 years in prison in the death of his 10-year-old son. Investigators found signs of ongoing abuse over roughly a year, along with video footage documenting the mistreatment. His wife and co-defendant, Christina Miranda, is scheduled to go to trial at a later date.



A Bexar County judge has sentenced an adoptive father to 60 years in prison in the death of his 10-year-old son more than a year after authorities found the boy unresponsive at a Northeast Side home, prosecutors said.

Jonathan Miranda sentenced

Judge Catherine Torres-Stahl of the 175th District Court handed down the sentence to Jonathan Miranda on Friday for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, according to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office. His wife and co-defendant, Christina Miranda, is scheduled to go to trial at a later date.

The backstory:

The case stems from a Sept. 24, 2025, call to a home on San Antonio's Northeast Side where officers found the 10-year-old boy unresponsive. He died at the scene.

San Antonio police and the medical examiner's office found visible signs of significant trauma that investigators determined were consistent with ongoing abuse over roughly a year. Authorities also uncovered video footage documenting the abuse during the investigation.

Jonathan Miranda, then 34, and Christina Miranda, then 32, were the boy's legal guardians and adoptive parents. Police arrested both at a home in the 5600 block of Cielo Ranch on Oct. 1, 2025, following a week-long investigation. Investigators did not release the child's name.

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Assistant Criminal District Attorney Ashley Haas of the Family Violence Division prosecuted the case alongside Victim Advocate Christina Lopez and Investigator Romeo Munoz.

What they're saying:

"No child should ever have to endure abuse at the hands of the very people entrusted with their care and protection," Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement. "This case is a heartbreaking reminder of the responsibility we have to protect the most vulnerable members of our community and hold those who harm them accountable. While no sentence can restore this child’s life, I hope today’s outcome serves as a measure of justice."