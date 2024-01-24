Texas border battle: Gov. Abbott challenges Supreme Court ruling on razor wire

Gov. Abbott announced that Texas has the right to protect itself, and he is continuing to secure the border. This comes after the Supreme Court granted the removal of nearly 30 miles of razor wire along the Rio Grande.

The governor stated the federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the states, and the Biden administration has failed to fulfill the duties imposed by the U.S. Constitution in a portion of the statement.

"There are certain powers reserved for the federal government and some that are left to the states, so Texas continues to do things that are in violation of the basic contract between the states and the federal government, and the federal government has to step in to enforce those because Texas refuses to and chooses to go its own way," immigration attorney Thomas Esparza Jr., P.C. said.

In a statement released Wednesday by Gov. Greg Abbott, it addressed the border crisis and the plans moving forward, after a 5-4 decision made by the Supreme Court temporarily allows border patrol agents to cut and remove razor wire installed by Texas law enforcement.

"If the agents want to take the wire, they can take it down now," Esparza said. "That’s a good thing because those people are escaping horrible places in their home country. I just hope someday we are not treated the way we are treating them."

In the statement, Gov. Abbott says Pres. Biden has violated his oath to faithfully execute immigration laws enacted by Congress.

"Every president since Bill Clinton has violated their oath to enforce the laws," Esparza said. "It is impossible to arrest every person who comes to the border who enters illegally, it is physically impossible. They tried that before and had to separate the children. They destroyed families."

The statement went on to say, "despite having been put on notice in a series of letter, one of which was delivered by the governor, President Biden has ignored Texas’ demand that he performs his constitutional duties."

"The president hasn't ignored his obligation to protect the population of the United States. Every president in every country is dealing with the same kind of issue," Esparza said. "There is this influx of immigrants, who the hell holds that are their home countries. This president wants to do his best and to uphold the humanitarian standards that we have here in the United States."

According to the governor, the Texas National Guard, Department of Public Safety, and state personnel will continue to secure the border.