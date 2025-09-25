Texas border stop finds 55 undocumented immigrants in produce trailer

article

The Brief Two men were arrested after 55 undocumented immigrants were found hidden in a produce trailer. The immigrants, who included three minors, were from nine different countries. The suspects face up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.



A recent Border Patrol stop found a hidden compartment in a produce trailer full of undocumented immigrants, US Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.

Two men were taken into custody after the trailer was stopped in Zapata County, Texas. One of the alleged smugglers is also an undocumented immigrant, the CBP release says.

55 immigrants in produce trailer

What we know:

The incident happened on Sept. 19 near San Ygnacio. The driver, Brandon Lajohn Hargrove, 43, of Houston, is said to have claimed he was hauling produce.

Luis Castellanos-Hercules, 21, an undocumented Honduran national, was found during the initial search of the trailer.

A further search found 55 more immigrants, three who were under the age of 17, from Guatemala, Mexico, Venezuela, Honduras, El Salvador, China, India, Colombia, and Ecuador.

The immigrants are believed to have been put in physical danger by means of their smuggling.

‘Total disregard for their safety’

What they're saying:

"This case highlights the ruthless tactics smugglers use—treating human beings as cargo, with total disregard for their safety," stated CBP Senior Advisor Ronald D. Vitiello. "Our agents’ vigilance saved 55 people, including alleged minors, from a potentially deadly situation. CBP will continue to dismantle smuggling networks and bring perpetrators to justice. Smugglers need to know that our border is closed, and we will stop you."

What's next:

If convicted, Hargrove and Castellanos-Hercules face up to 10 years in federal prison and fines up to $250,000. Several of the immigrants are also facing charges of illegal entry and reentry.