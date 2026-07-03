Texas Bullion Depository announces 2026 Lone Star Gold and Silver Series

The Brief Texas is launching a series of gold and silver coins in the first state-authorized precious metals program of its kind in the U.S. The products will be available for purchase through authorized dealers starting in mid-July to promote the Texas Bullion Depository. The commemorative items are not legal tender and their value is determined solely by their metal content and collectible appeal.



Texas is launching a new line of state-authorized commemorative gold and silver products that officials say is the first precious metals program of its kind offered by a U.S. state.

2026 State of Texas Commemorative Coins and Gold Bills

What we know:

Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock announced Monday the release of the 2026 State of Texas Commemorative Coins, known as Lone Stars, along with a series of 24-karat gold "Modern Redbacks." The products are being issued through the Texas Bullion Depository and will be available for purchase in mid-July through authorized coin and bullion dealers.

The commemorative series includes bullion-grade and proof coins made of gold and silver, as well as collectible gold bills that has not been revealed yet. Officials say it marks the first time a state has offered a comprehensive precious metals program that includes both bullion products and collectible items.

Release date, collector value, and design

Dig deeper:

The 2026 Lone Star coin was designed by internationally acclaimed numismatic artist Joel Iskowitz and is among his final completed works before his recent death.

The obverse features the Texas State Capitol, the tallest state capitol building in the nation, alongside Lady Liberty holding the Lone Star above the Capitol dome. State officials said the design is intended to symbolize freedom, unity and Texas' independent spirit. The reverse depicts the official Texas Coat of Arms, including the Lone Star, oak and olive branches, and the state motto, "Friendship," representing strength, resilience and peace.

The commemorative series is intended to strengthen the depository's brand while honoring Texas history and culture.

The coins, which are also referred to as rounds, and the Modern Redback gold bills are not legal tender. Their value is based on their precious metal content and collectible appeal.

The expansion of the Texas Bullion Depository

Texas Bullion Depository

What they're saying:

State officials said the program is designed to raise awareness of the Texas Bullion Depository while celebrating the state's history and promoting the depository's mission of providing secure storage for precious metals.

"We are proud to oversee this important initiative on behalf of the people of Texas," Hancock said in a statement. "The State of Texas Commemorative Series reflects years of hard work to build a depository that Texans can trust."

Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed legislation creating the Texas Bullion Depository in 2015, said the new products will help promote the state-run facility nationally and internationally.

"When I signed legislation to create the Texas Bullion Depository, our state sent a clear message that Texans deserve real protection when it comes to their precious metals," Abbott said.

Big picture view:

The Texas Legislature established the Texas Bullion Depository in 2015 as the nation's first state-administered precious metals depository. The facility allows Texans and investors to store physical gold and silver in a state-operated vault rather than private, out-of-state facilities.

The commemorative products will be available beginning in mid-July through authorized retailers listed on the Texas Bullion Depository's website.