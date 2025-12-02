Texas camps could pay up to 4,000% more for licenses after deadly flooding

article

The Brief A Texas department has proposed new rules for summer camps, including increased annual licensing fees. The new fees would be up to 4,000 percent larger, depending on the type and size of camp. The proposal follows new laws regarding Texas camps, which were made to address the deadly Hill Country flooding.



Texas officials have proposed exponential increases in licensing fees for summer camps in the latest development following the deadly Hill Country flooding.

The proposal follows new legislation that aims to protect children from disasters after the July 4 catastrophe claimed the lives of 27 campers and staffers at a popular Central Texas camp.

Texas camp license fee proposal

What we know:

The updated camp rules were presented by the Texas Department of State Health Services last week in a Texas Register for review.

Texas camps currently pay yearly registration fees that max out at $750 for the initial license and $464 for renewals. The proposal would bring these up to $21,000 and $19,000, respectively. The breakdown of camp fee changes is as follows:

Minimum initial license for day camps would increase from $250 to $950; maximum from $250 to $4,000.

Minimum renewal license for day camps would increase from $50 to $750; maximum from $150 to $3,500.

Minimum initial license for overnight camps would increase from $750 to $2,150; maximum from $750 to $21,000.

Minimum renewal license for overnight camps would increase from $100 to $1,900; maximum from $450 to $19,500.

The fees would now be based on how many campers each camp sees per year, ranging in price from 99 campers or fewer to 10,000 or more annually. Previously, initial license fees were fixed and renewals were based on how many days the camps operate per year.

Reporting by the Texas Tribune says they heard from at least one Texas camp lobbyist, who also founded a popular camp, who believes the bump is necessary to fund the new changes to the camp oversight system. Their source also said the prices ought to see adjustments as operations adapt over the coming years.

What's next:

Camps and other affected parties have until Dec. 19 to submit input on the proposal.

Deadly Central Texas flooding

The backstory:

In the early hours on July 4, four months worth of rain fell in Central Texas, in an area referred to as "flash flood alley."

The Guadalupe River soon swelled far past its banks, sending a nearly 30-foot wall of water rushing down the floodplains while residents and campers slept.

Summer camps, including Camp Mystic, had cabins built in and near known flood plains. Many people were killed in the floods, including "Heaven's 27" at Camp Mystic. Long-lasting efforts to recover missing people enlisted the help of thousands of first responders and volunteers from across the nation.

In the aftermath, questions were raised about warning sirens, emergency preparedness plans, and response times in the towns and camps affected by the disaster. These concerns prompted the new Texas regulations.

New Texas summer camp regulation

Dig deeper:

House Bill 1, which has been deemed "Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act," requires an online list of licensed youth camps, an emergency plan for different scenarios that staff are trained on.

Senate Bill 1 prohibits the licensing of youth camps that have cabins in floodplains.

Senate Bill 3 requires outdoor warning sirens in areas prone to flooding.

One bill that did not pass during the special session would have set licensing requirements for emergency management coordinators.