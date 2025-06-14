Texas Capitol evacuated after 'credible threat' against lawmakers detected

article

The Texas Department of Public Safety evacuated the Texas Capitol on Saturday after it said a "credible threat" was directed towards state lawmakers.

The lawmakers were planning to attend a protest at the Capitol later in the day.

A man has been arrested in connection with the threats.

"Credible threat" against Texas state lawmakers

What we know:

Texas DPS says it evacuated the Capitol and Capitol Grounds around 1 p.m.

Both the Capitol and the grounds were temporarily closed but reopened before the "No Kings" protests started at 5 p.m.

A man was later arrested in connection with threats to state lawmakers after a traffic stop in La Grange.

What we don't know:

Exact details about the threats have not been released.

The agency says the investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

"DPS has a duty to protect people and property of Texas and is continuously monitoring events occurring today and their impact on public safety across the state," Texas DPS wrote.

Minnesota lawmaker shooting

Big picture view:

The threats came on the same day that two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot by someone impersonating a police officer.

Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot.

Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot, but Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he is "cautiously optimistic" that they will survive.

A manifesto identifying other lawmakers was found in the vehicle, along with papers that said "No Kings" on them, police say.

The motive for the shooting has not officially been shared by authorities.

What they're saying:

"Death threats are sadly a part of serving in public life today. Legislators don’t talk about it often, but the state gets dozens of threats monthly. Most turn out to be people who go too far in their emails or calls. They quickly recant when confronted claiming they didn’t really mean it, but all have to be taken seriously. There’s a difference between free speech complaints, which we welcome, and making death threats. The latter can be a crime. What happened today in Minnesota was an absolute criminal act and a tragic loss of life," wrote Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.