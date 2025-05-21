Nearly 300 years in prison: TX man sentenced for assaulting multiple minors in his home

article

A multi-generational child predator has been sentenced to nearly three centuries in prison for sexually assaulting minors who lived in his home during different periods of his life, according to the Hays County Criminal District Attorney's Office.

Nearly 300-year Sentence

By the numbers:

Vicente Gonzalez, 57, was convicted on April 30 and was sentenced on May 19 on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, and five counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

All the victims were between the ages of 8 and 13 at the time of the abuse.

Gonzalez chose to have District Court Judge Pool determine his sentence. He was given a total of 298 years.

The two counts of continuous sexual abuse carry a punishment range of 25 years to 99 years or life without the possibility of parole, while the five counts of indecency with a child carry a punishment range of 2–20 years.

Judge Pool ordered a maximum sentence on each charge and that each count run consecutively, or stacked, for a total of 298 years. Gonzalez must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

What they're saying:

"We asked for justice for those involved, protection for future victims and for Hays County, and to send a message to all other predators," said lead prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Abigail Whitaker. "Both the jury and the judge recognized the threat this pedophile posed. We thank the jury for their conscientious service to the community and applaud the court for punishing these evil actions in the strongest way possible."

Whitaker also noted the strength and courage of those who came forward and testified against their offender.

Assistant District Attorney Katie Arnold added, "The victims who suffered sexual abuse have been believed and validated by the jury’s verdict; we’re thankful for their common sense."