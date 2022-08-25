San Antonio man arrested after deputies find 10 kilos of cocaine hidden in car

article

A San Antonio man has been arrested after Fayette County Sheriff's deputies found 10 kilos of cocaine hidden throughout his car.

FCSO says that one of their drug interdiction investigators conducted a traffic stop on the car on I-10 near Flatonia around noon August 23 for a traffic violation.

The investigator made contact with the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Ivan Euresti, and "detected several criminal indicators associated with drug trafficking," says FCSO.

A Fayette County investigator found 10 bundles hidden throughout the car, including in the dashboard, rocker panel compartments and in a rear seat pillar, says FCSO. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

The investigator obtained consent to search the car and found 10 bundles hidden throughout the car, including in the dashboard, rocker panel compartments and in a rear seat pillar. The bundles field-tested positive for cocaine, says FCSO.

Euresti was arrested and transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center and now faces a felony possession of a controlled substance charge.