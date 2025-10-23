Texas congressman says he'll refuse paycheck during government shutdown

article

The Brief U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar said on Thursday he would refuse his government paycheck in solidarity with federal workers in his district. Federal workers are expected to miss their first full paycheck over the next week as the government shutdown reaches 23 days, with both sides seemingly unwilling to budge. Cuellar represents Texas' 28th Congressional District.



Rep. Henry Cuellar on Thursday said he would refuse his congressional paycheck as a show of solidarity with his constituents in the 28th Congressional District of Texas.

The Democratic congressman made the announcement on X as the Senate rejected two bills that would pay federal workers during the government shutdown, which began Oct. 1.

"15,000 families in our community are missing paychecks because of the shutdown," Cuellar said on X. "I’m standing with them and refusing mine. I’m ready to reopen the government but not by hurting working people and driving up costs."

Government Shutdown reaches 23 days

With the government shutdown reaching 23 days, Democrats have said they will not vote to reopen the government until Republicans negotiate extending expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies. Republicans say they will not negotiate on those subsidies until Democrats vote to reopen the government.

As the impasse continues, most federal workers are set to miss paychecks over the next week.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Thursday that his message to air traffic controllers during the government shutdown is "come to work, even if you do not get a paycheck."

Duffy said that air traffic controllers will miss their first full paycheck on Tuesday and that some are having to make choices to pay the mortgage and other bills, at times by taking a second job.

"I cannot guarantee you your flight is going to be on time. I cannot guarantee your flight is not going to be canceled," Duffy said.

Payments for federal food and heating assistance could also run out soon, several states have warned.

Approval rating of Congress declines

A new poll from Gallup shows Americans’ approval rating of Congress has dropped to the teens, declining 11 percentage points to 15%, similar to approval a year ago. Nearly four in five U.S. adults, 79%, now disapprove.

The 11-point drop is owed largely to a sharp decline among Republicans and, to a lesser degree, independents. Amid the government shutdown, Republicans’ approval sunk 21 points, and independents’ was down nine points. At 7% last month, Democrats’ approval of the Republican-controlled 119th Congress had little room to fall and fell to 5%.