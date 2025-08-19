Texas could benefit from AI and Ukraine peace deal, Ted Cruz says

The Brief Ted Cruz spoke to reporters about the war in Ukraine, artificial intelligence, and job programs Cruz believes artificial intelligence will be key in spurring economic growth, especially in Central Texas He also believes ending the fighting between Ukraine and Russia could provide an opportunity for Texas



U.S. Senator Ted Cruz spoke at a Round Rock Chamber of Commerce event on Tuesday.

Afterward, the Senator spoke to reporters about the war in Ukraine, artificial intelligence, and job programs.

Cruz speaks on AI

A large group packed into the Kalahari Resorts convention center on Tuesday for what was promoted as a power lunch talk with Texas Senator Ted Cruz. The big focus of the conversation on stage was about the economy.

Later, Senator Cruz said he was optimistic the passage of the congressional budget bill would spur job creation.

"And we’re getting it through appealing job-killing regulations that is benefiting Texas," said Senator Cruz.

Sen. Cruz also believes artificial intelligence will be key in spurring economic growth, especially in Central Texas. But he’s concerned that the United States has lost ground in developing AI in countries like China.

"AI will change the jobs we’re doing, but it is coming regardless, and the question is who do we want to lead? Who do we want to innovate? Do we want it to be America? Do we want it to be American companies creating high-paying jobs here in America, or do we want it to be the Chinese communist? One way or the other, AI is coming, and I would much rather it be American companies that are innovating and designing AI and creating new opportunities and technology. Yes, there’s a risk of displacement, but there’s also the opportunity for creating new jobs," said Senator Cruz.

Cruz speaks on Russia-Ukraine War

FOX 7 Austin also spoke with the Senator about the possible resolution to the war in Ukraine. Ending the fighting could provide an opportunity for Texas, according to Sen. Cruz.

"I think it is very important that Ukraine and Europe continue to buy their energy from the United States of America and, frankly, from Texas. I think it would be a real mistake if Ukraine and Europe went back to buying oil and gas from Russia and funding the military buildup that led to this military conflict, and in terms of resolving this matter, I think that is a very important part of the resolution," said Senator Cruz.

The Senator was asked if the peace negotiations could result in the creation of a Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), similar to what is currently separating North and South Korea.

"I don’t know that it ends up being a situation where you have machine guns pointing at each other. I think you will see a resolution that draws a boundary and that ensures peace. And I know that’s something that the president is working hard on, he is focused on, and I think it is in everybody’s interest. The details of it are still being negotiated. The first step is getting the parties to the table," said Senator Cruz.

Big picture view:

As for the upcoming midterm elections, Senator Cruz does not plan on making an endorsement in the contentious GOP primary fight between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton.

Recent polls show that the race is now tightening up.