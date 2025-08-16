Beto O'Rourke says his political org. donated more than $1M during first special session

article

More than $1 million was donated by former congressman Beto O'Rourke's political organization during the Texas legislature's first special session, O'Rourke said Saturday.

The announcement comes as O'Rourke and Powered by People are under fire from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has opened investigations into the organization and its fundraising for Democrats who left the state to shut down the special session.

Where were the donations sent?

In a release from Powered by People, the organization said it donated more than $1 million to the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, the Texas House Democratic Caucus and the Mexican American Legislative Caucus during the special session.

The release did not specifically mention any donations going directly to the dozens of House Democrats that left the state on Aug. 3, effectively grinding the session to a halt in an attempt to block the Texas legislature from voting on redrawn congressional maps meant to give Republican five additional seats in Congress.

What they're saying:

"Texas Democrats have brought the fight that this nation so badly needs," O'Rourke said.

The release states more than 55,000 people made donations to the organization since July 21, when the first special session started.

Paxton responds to O'Rourke's announcement

Paxton on Friday responded to O'Rourke's fundraising announcement with an amended filing in a Tarrant County district court asking the judge to revoke the charter of Powered by People.

What they're saying:

"Robert and his unlawful influence scheme, Powered by People, have deceived donors, bought off Texas politicians, and unlawfully assisted runaway Democrats in avoiding arrest," Paxton said. "As much as Robert and the sell-out Democrats might wish to ignore them, we do have laws that must be followed. I have asked the court to enforce its previous TRO, throw Beto behind bars, and revoke Powered by People’s charter for its unlawful conduct. There must be consequences."

That amended temporary restraining order was signed by a judge Saturday.

"In Texas, lawless actions have consequences, and Beto’s finding that out the hard way," said Attorney General Paxton. "His fraudulent attempt to pad the pockets of the rogue cowards abandoning Texas has been stopped, and now the court has rightly frozen his ability to continue to send money outside of Texas. The cabal of Democrats who have colluded together to scam Texans and derail our Legislature will face the full force of the law, starting with Robert Francis O’Rourke."

The modified order prevents Powered by People and any organization that partners with it from moving funds outside of the state.

Paxton calls on O'Rourke to be jailed over fundraising

Paxton on Tuesday called for O'Rourke's arrest claiming he violated a court order to stop fundraising efforts for Democrats.

Paxton claimed O'Rourke violated the temporary restraining order at a rally in Fort Worth on Aug. 9 when he told the crowd, "there are no refs in this game, f--- the rules."

What they're saying:

"Given Robert Francis’s vulgar disdain for the rule of law and immense personal wealth, imprisonment is absolutely necessary to persuade him to obey the lawful restraining order issued by the Tarrant County court," Paxton said about the rally.

Paxton's motion also points to social media posts made by O'Rourke after the order was signed that show more solicitation for donations.

One such post is a reply to Paxton's announcement that the order was signed.

"Actually, you didn't. Still here, still raising and rallying to stop the steal of 5 congressional seats in Texas," the post reads.

Texas Democrats leave the state

Texas House Democrats left the state on Aug. 3 in response to a Republican effort to redraw the state's congressional maps ahead of the midterm elections in the hopes of adding five Republican seats to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Since Aug. 4, the House has been unable to call a quorum and conduct business.

Paxton has petitioned the Texas Supreme Court to remove some Democrats that left the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also petitioned the court to remove Democratic House leader Rep. Gene Wu from office.

The Texas Supreme Court granted a request for an expedited brief and review period on whether Democrats who left the state and broke quorum can be expelled from their seats.

Special session 1 adjourns Sine Die, special session 2 begins

On Friday, both chambers of the Texas legislature adjourned sine die after the House again failed to reach a quorum.

Gov. Abbott immediately announced a second session to start Friday afternoon.