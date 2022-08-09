Texas Department of Insurance warning consumers of scam

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) is urging consumers to be careful of phone calls or other communications from anyone claiming to be a TDI representative.

TDI’s Fraud Unit received a report from a person who was contacted by someone claiming to be a TDI employee, offering to meet at their home to go over their insurance needs.

TDI will call you only when you ask for assistance.

TDI recommends caution if you’re contacted about any financial matter, and you didn’t make the first call. Unless you’re sure of who you’re speaking with, do not provide personal information such as your address, birth date, Social Security number, or any of your account numbers.