Texas deer season 2026-27: Herd reaches 5.64 million

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The Brief Texas state wildlife officials predict a strong white-tailed deer harvest and above-average antler growth due to a growing population of 5.64 million and beneficial spring rains. The Hill Country holds the state's largest herd at nearly 2 million deer, while South Texas and the Rolling Plains remain top spots for mature, trophy-class bucks. Hunters are advised to stay alert for New World screwworm infestations and follow Chronic Wasting Disease rules regarding testing and proper carcass disposal.



Texas hunters can look forward to a strong harvest and promising opportunities for quality bucks during the 2026-27 white-tailed deer season, state wildlife officials announced.

Following three consecutive years of above-average fawn survival, the state's white-tailed deer population has grown to an estimated 5.64 million, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).

What they're saying:

"Texas leads the nation in terms of number of deer hunters, annual harvest and deer population," said Blaise Korzekwa, TPWD white-tailed deer program leader. "Even an average year in Texas is worth hunting and those landowners who properly manage the state’s natural resources have shown year after year that their management can pay off."

While nearly all of Texas began the spring under dry conditions, late-spring and early-summer rains significantly improved habitat across most of the state. Regions including the Cross Timbers, Edwards Plateau, Eastern Rolling Plains, and pockets of the Post Oak Savannah and Blackland Prairie fared particularly well and anticipate a slightly above-average season.

Antler growth, which is closely tied to spring rainfall between April and June, is expected to be slightly above average across most of the state. South Texas and the Pineywoods, which missed out on the earliest spring moisture, still received beneficial mid-summer rain and cooler temperatures that boosted fawn survival.

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Health and Disease Monitoring

TPWD is urging hunters to remain vigilant regarding two key wildlife health topics this season:

New World Screwworm (NWS): Following confirmations earlier this year, hunters are strongly encouraged to monitor wildlife via trail cameras and report any signs of infestation to local TPWD biologists to aid eradication efforts.

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD): Hunters should review current season dates, bag limits, and carcass disposal regulations on the TPWD website or Outdoor Annual app, as well as utilize voluntary check stations.

Ecoregion Highlights

Edwards Plateau (Hill Country): Boasts the state's highest regional population at roughly 1.973 million deer, offering high animal numbers and strong hunter success rates.

South Texas Plains: Remains a premier destination for mature, trophy-class bucks, with a population estimated near 478,000.

Cross Timbers: Ranks second in the state for total deer population at 924,242, with well-distributed age classes following strong recent fawn survival.

Rolling Plains: Known for large property sizes and light hunting pressure, the region continues to rank near the top for mature buck harvests.

Post Oak Savannah & Pineywoods: While both regions faced past drought challenges, recent fawn crops have built strong younger age classes, prompting biologists to encourage careful management of younger bucks.

Licensing and Public Lands

Archery hunters must purchase an Archery Endorsement, and those utilizing public hunting areas are required to hold an Annual Public Hunting Permit alongside the Texas Hunt & Fish app for electronic on-site registration.

When is Texas Deer Hunting Season?

The Texas white-tailed deer hunting season dates for the 2026–27 hunting season vary by method and region:

Archery Season: October 3 – November 6, 2026 (Statewide across most counties)

Youth-Only Early Season: October 30 – November 1, 2026

General (Rifle) Season:

North Zone: November 7, 2026 – January 3, 2027

South Zone: November 7, 2026 – January 17, 2027

Special Late Season (Antlerless and Spikes):

North Zone: January 4 – 17, 2027

South Zone: January 18 – 31, 2027

Youth-Only Late Season: January 4 – 17, 2027

Muzzleloader-Only Season: January 4 – 17, 2027 (in applicable counties)

*Note: Be sure to check specific county regulations, bag limits, and antler restrictions in the TPWD Outdoor Annual before heading out.*

For additional details on bag limits, carcass disposal, and season regulations, hunters can visit the TPWD website.