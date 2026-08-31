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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Players of the Week

By  and Clif Thornton
FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published August 31, 2026 10:37 PM CDT
Published August 31, 2026 10:37 PM CDT

The Brief

    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Each week, FOX 7 Austin highlights a player who excelled for his team
    • The Player of the Week is announced each Monday during the 9 p.m. newscast

AUSTIN, Texas - It's high school football time again in Central Texas!

Each week, FOX 7 Austin highlights a high school football player who excelled for his team. The FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week is then announced each Monday during our 9 p.m. newscast.

Check out our players of the week:

Week 1: Weiss QB Jaxon Schad

2026 Week 1: Weiss QB Jaxon Schad
2026 Week 1: Weiss QB Jaxon Schad

2026 Week 1: Weiss QB Jaxon Schad

This week's Player of the Week is Weiss QB Jaxon Schad.

This week's FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week is Weiss junior quarterback Jaxon Schad. 

Schad accounted for all six of the Wolves' touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Round Rock to open the regular season.

The junior threw for five touchdowns and ran for one.

Schad also accounted for 376 total yards in the win.

Click here to view Week 1's scores and highlights.

Click here to view Week 1's rankings

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team

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