Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Players of the Week

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Each week, FOX 7 Austin highlights a player who excelled for his team The Player of the Week is announced each Monday during the 9 p.m. newscast



It's high school football time again in Central Texas!

Each week, FOX 7 Austin highlights a high school football player who excelled for his team. The FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week is then announced each Monday during our 9 p.m. newscast.

Check out our players of the week:

Week 1: Weiss QB Jaxon Schad

This week's FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week is Weiss junior quarterback Jaxon Schad.

Schad accounted for all six of the Wolves' touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Round Rock to open the regular season.

The junior threw for five touchdowns and ran for one.

Schad also accounted for 376 total yards in the win.

Click here to view Week 1's scores and highlights.

Click here to view Week 1's rankings