Texas deploying emergency response resources to Louisiana

The state of Texas has deployed numerous resources and personnel to support Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts in Louisiana.

Resources being sent to Louisiana include 1 CH 47 (Chinook) Helicopter, 14 crew members, 30 Type 1 Fire Engines, and 132 firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS). Texas A&M Task Force One is also on the ground to provide urban search and rescue capabilities.

Louisiana had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) said it will continue to review any additional EMAC requests from Louisiana and provide additional response and recovery assets that may be needed.

"The State of Texas is proud to support our neighbors in Louisiana by sending emergency resources and personnel to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida," said Governor Greg Abbott. "We will never forget the kindness, generosity, and support offered by the people of Louisiana during Hurricane Harvey four years ago, and we are eager to support them in their own time of need. When neighbors help neighbors, America is stronger. Cecilia and I continue to pray for the people of Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida and the first responders who have answered the call to protect and serve those affected by this storm."

Ida, a powerful hurricane that knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans and left at least one person dead, was downgraded to a tropical storm early Monday as it continued its path through the South. Rescuers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters on Monday, while utility crews mobilized to fix a large swath of the state's electrical grid shattered in the storm.

