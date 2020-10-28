Texas deploys team to Louisiana to assist in Hurricane Zeta response

Texas is sending a search and rescue team to Louisiana to help the state respond to Hurricane Zeta. The hurricane is expected to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday.

According to his office, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Baton Rouge.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Texas is sending a search and rescue team to Louisiana to help the state respond to Hurricane Zeta. (NOAA)

MORE TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATES FROM FOX 26

Officials say 45 personnel, six boats, and canines were deployed as part of a Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue team.

The governor’s office says the deployment fulfills a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide assistance to Louisiana as Hurricane Zeta approaches.

RELATED: Hurricane Zeta expected to make landfall Wednesday in SE Louisiana

Advertisement

"The resources deployed by TDEM will help our neighbors in Louisiana respond to Hurricane Zeta and keep Louisianans safe," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to the first responders of Texas A&M Task Force 1 for providing this crucial assistance to the state of Louisiana. I ask my fellow Texans to pray for our neighbors in Louisiana as Hurricane Zeta approaches their shores."