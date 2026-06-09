No fly zones enforced for drones near Texas' 2026 World Cup venues

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The Brief The FAA is enforcing a strict three-nautical-mile flight ban around Texas stadiums during the 2026 World Cup matches. Texas DPS will use new federal drone-mitigation technology to actively detect and seize unauthorized aircraft in restricted areas. Unauthorized operators face immediate aircraft seizure and criminal charges for endangering public safety and law enforcement.



As Texas prepares to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding drone operators to comply with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations and temporary flight restrictions that will be in place around stadiums and event venues.

2026 World Cup drone laws

What we know:

Texas DPS officials said large crowds and heightened security operations during the tournament will require strict adherence to FAA rules governing unmanned aircraft systems, commonly known as drones.

The FAA prohibits drone operations within a three-nautical-mile radius of qualifying stadiums and venues during designated events under its Stadium Temporary Flight Restriction program. The restrictions apply before, during and after events and are subject to enforcement.

FAA stadium flight restrictions for the World Cup

Los Angeles, CaliforniaJan. 11, 2023The Federal Aviation Administration says a computer outage prompted the grounding of all flights in the United States overnight. At 6am PST, the ground stop was lifted. The control tower at LAX on Jan. 11, 2023. (C Expand

What they're saying:

DPS said it recently acquired drone mitigation technology capable of detecting and responding to drones operating unlawfully in restricted airspace. Officials warned that unauthorized drone operations near protected venues could result in enforcement action, criminal charges and the seizure of the aircraft.

"Drone operators play an important role in maintaining safe airspace during major events," DPS Chief Pilot Stacy Holland said in a statement. "There will be significant state, local and federal aviation assets operating around stadiums and event venues during the World Cup. Unauthorized drone activity not only violates federal law, but it can also create serious safety risks for law enforcement personnel, emergency responders and the public."

Law enforcement deploys new drone takedown tech

A drone equipped with a camera flies over the waters off Smith Point County Park in Suffolk County, N.Y., Monday, July 4, 2022. (FOX 5 NY Image)

Big picture view:

The agency urged drone operators to:

Register their aircraft with the FAA

Review federal and state regulations before flying

Monitor temporary flight restrictions

Maintain a visual line of sight with their drones at all times

Avoid flying near stadiums, emergency operations and law enforcement aircraft

Retain from interfering with public safety operations

Related article

Information on events covered by Stadium Temporary Flight Restrictions is available through the FAA’s Special Events Airspace Management System website, which provides maps, event locations and restriction schedules.

Security and airspace enforcement

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to draw large crowds and extensive security resources to host cities throughout Texas.

DPS said the restrictions are intended to protect spectators, players, aviation personnel, first responders and the public during the tournament.